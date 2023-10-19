Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 4,000,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,766,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.72.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,125,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,462,000 after acquiring an additional 711,395 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth $230,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 663,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

