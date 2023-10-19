Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

TFC opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Truist Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

