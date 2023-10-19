Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading 5.6% Higher

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.46. 169,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 468,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several research firms recently commented on HROW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,610.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Harrow Health news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 14,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $205,349.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,817 shares of company stock valued at $642,639 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,980,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

