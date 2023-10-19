Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 426963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

