Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.09

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.09 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 426963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.62.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.029 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.