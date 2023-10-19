Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 144,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 131,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Glen Eagle Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.12. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.

About Glen Eagle Resources

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada and Honduras. It is also involved in the recovery of gold and silver from tailings and rocks. The company holds 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

