KeyCorp Comments on Hayward Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hayward in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.69 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAYW

Hayward Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Hayward has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,295,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,447,000 after buying an additional 395,539 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,046,000 after acquiring an additional 254,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hayward by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,885,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,632,000 after acquiring an additional 791,339 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $513,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,896.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fernando Blasco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at $215,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,250 shares of company stock valued at $933,208. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.