Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $93.19 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

