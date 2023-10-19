Courier Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $667,450. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $191.20 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $186.63 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average of $238.66.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.