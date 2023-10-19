Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:USB opened at $33.37 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp



U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

