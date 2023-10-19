Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.62. The company has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $6,720,260 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

