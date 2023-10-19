Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after buying an additional 96,362,586 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,206,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,273,000 after purchasing an additional 692,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $702,606,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $93.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

