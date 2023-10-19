Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 220,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $22.60 on Thursday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $714.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

