Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.61%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

