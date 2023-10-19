Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 6,964 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,197,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,688,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,429 shares of company stock valued at $163,857,443 in the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.77.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $122.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.94 and a 200-day moving average of $127.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

