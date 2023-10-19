Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $599,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $1,459,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 72,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $270.18 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.75.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

