Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

