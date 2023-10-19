The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALL opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.75.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

