Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 369 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management's holdings in ASML were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,374,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,552,000 after acquiring an additional 79,487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after acquiring an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 4.2 %

ASML stock opened at $583.25 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $410.39 and a twelve month high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $230.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $623.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $666.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $760.20.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

