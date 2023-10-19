Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $216.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.82 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

