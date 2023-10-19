Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,573.5% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 396,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 381,194 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 798,072.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 199,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 199,518 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,761,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VDC opened at $179.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $201.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.72. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.