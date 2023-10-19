Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 12,450,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Freshworks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $121,017.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,169,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $311,314.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,862,001 shares of company stock valued at $38,388,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshworks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

