Short Interest in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Increases By 6.7%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI Group

DHI Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.79 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DHI Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,022,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,847,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after purchasing an additional 121,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 295,985 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

About DHI Group

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.