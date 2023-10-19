Short Interest in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Increases By 6.5%

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CNO opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several research firms have commented on CNO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNO

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $499,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,090 shares of company stock worth $1,205,546. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

