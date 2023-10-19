EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

EverQuote stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,217 shares of company stock valued at $119,302 over the last quarter. 38.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

