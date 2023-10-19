Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Up 6.7% in September

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 13,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 778,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days. Approximately 29.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 643,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 334.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 803,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 618,504 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

