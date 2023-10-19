Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.39

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 28077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

