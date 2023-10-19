Short Interest in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Increases By 6.7%

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,450,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 40.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 152.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

