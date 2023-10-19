Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $43.40

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.46, with a volume of 938085 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.73.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

