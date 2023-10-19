Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,100 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 466,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Braskem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Braskem from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Braskem Price Performance

Braskem stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. Braskem has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 50.16%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $3,180,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the 2nd quarter worth $4,165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Braskem by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braskem by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braskem by 1,004.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 116,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Stories

