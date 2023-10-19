PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.85

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PageGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

PageGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

About PageGroup

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

