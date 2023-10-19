Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.01

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.01 and last traded at $119.01, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Moog Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Moog’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

