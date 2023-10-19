Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.21

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.38, with a volume of 86633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.10.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Jardine Matheson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

