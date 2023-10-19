Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.90

Shares of Emerald Bioscience Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 2165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Emerald Bioscience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $777.41 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.43.

About Emerald Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Emerald Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.