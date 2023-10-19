SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Shares of SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
SOHO China Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.
About SOHO China
