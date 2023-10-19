Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Trading Up 36%

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) shares were up 36% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

