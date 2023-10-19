Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading 2% Higher

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.52. 186,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 192,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$115.42 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

