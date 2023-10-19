Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading 1% Higher

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.02. 19,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 27,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Mogo from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mogo

Mogo Stock Down 2.5 %

About Mogo

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.80.

(Get Free Report)

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.