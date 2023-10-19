Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.22

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 143595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Akzo Nobel
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.