BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock Price Down 1%

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 2,098,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,299,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.89.

BioPharma Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

