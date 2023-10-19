Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Down 2%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.
About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Mega Caps With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.