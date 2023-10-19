Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Down 2%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

