MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Trading Up 5.8%

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.74 and last traded at $139.11. 63,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 108,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average is $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $888.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total value of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,018,503.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 99,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MYR Group by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

