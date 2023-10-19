Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,744,387 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,373 shares.The stock last traded at $3.06 and had previously closed at $3.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SANA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

