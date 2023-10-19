SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 292,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 110,414 shares.The stock last traded at $38.19 and had previously closed at $38.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,052,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,860,000 after acquiring an additional 686,555 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after purchasing an additional 270,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,328,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,861,000 after buying an additional 175,211 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after buying an additional 97,439 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

