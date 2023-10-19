First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 310,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 540% from the previous session’s volume of 48,497 shares.The stock last traded at $82.01 and had previously closed at $81.70.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Dollar Tree Won’t Be Trading At a Discount For Much Longer
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- ASML Holding is a Great Buy but at a Cheaper Price
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Oversold and Overextended, Abbott Laboratories is a Great Buy
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.