First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 310,187 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 540% from the previous session’s volume of 48,497 shares.The stock last traded at $82.01 and had previously closed at $81.70.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3029 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

