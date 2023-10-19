World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Down 3.4%

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.56 and last traded at $124.00. 14,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 62,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $751.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.34.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $139.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 933 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total value of $140,827.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,215.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 75.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 23.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

