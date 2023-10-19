Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,041,716 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 911,656 shares.The stock last traded at $7.40 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5,671.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.