Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $70.99

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.99 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 626717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.70.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,588,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,417,000 after buying an additional 328,482 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

