Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Xcel Energy Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Xcel Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.95. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

