HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 4.6%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.92. 33,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 157,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

HCM has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

