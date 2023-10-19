Chuy’s (CHUY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY):

10/16/2023 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2023 – Chuy’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Chuy’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $47.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Chuy’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $611.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

